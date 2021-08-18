Alex Ortiz de Zarate sets the course for the European Championship in Finland

From Friday to Sunday, the Finnish city of Tampere will host European Karate Championship Junior, Junior and Under-21 categories.

To the appointment, where the most powerful nations of the continent await, Alex Ortiz de Zarate will bring from AlavaWho will defend the colors of the national team as a representative of the Vittorian School Fitness JusticeAs usual in calls.

To make his best version, the young karate fighter enrolled in the box under 21 Male (-67 kg), trained with his body on specific sides sensei Jagoba Vizuete who is now at Arganda del Rey is putting the finishing touches to his preparations with the other members of the Spanish squad. Of course, you will have to wait until Sunday (9.00 am) to enter tatami mat And prove your worth.

Similarly, at the invitation of coach Cesar Martinez, Ortiz de Zarate became the third member From Club Gasteiztarra, after the aforementioned Vizuete and Imanol Delgado, who won the opportunity to participate in a competition of this caliber.

ice After a successful season, being part of the national team that will play the European Championship is a real reward for Alex Ortiz de Zarate, who Will endeavor to continue expanding its record With a new medal.

In this sense, a fitness karate fighter hanged himself, only during this course, nothing less Three medals. The gold medal came in December in the National League final. The second, made of silver, was hung in March, when he shone in the absolute state next to Basque national team; The last one made of bronze arrived in July during Youth League.