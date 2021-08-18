Australia-New Zealand, in the second round of the rugby tournament, at risk of cancellation

Australia you should receive New Zealand, for the second day of Rugby Championship Saturday 28th August at Perth. This duel has been called into question by new regulations from the Australian government.



Sanzar You must determine with Rugby Australia what to do for the duel between wallabies NS all blacks.

The McGowan government put in place a “low-risk” measure, in effect on Wednesday, which means New Zealanders arriving in Perth will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It remains to be seen if the All Blacks get a waiver of that requirement, as the Wallabies did when they played their first two Bledisloe Cup games in Auckland earlier this month.

“We’re not sure,” McGowan told Stuff about the state of the game.

“Maybe we have to come to an agreement, or there may be a bubble, or they just have to comply with the rules that everyone else has,” he concluded.

According to sources close to the government and McGowan himself, the party could be abolished. The next few hours will be necessary to know the future of this duel.