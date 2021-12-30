Kali Rovanpera: Finland’s victory would be a great birthday present

Youngest World Rally Championship winner in history celebrates his birthday at Rally Finland. He doesn’t have to travel far to celebrate anymore. The march takes place near his hometown.

Celebrate on the 1st of October Callie Rovanpera His twenty-first birthday. Just to celebrate the nativity, the Toyota driver starts in Homecoming in Finland – In his hometown of Jyväskylä.

Despite all the festivities, Finn will focus on the start. He wants to win the third pebbles in a row. Youngest-ever WRC winner (note: Estonia 2021) is ready for the fastest rally on the WRC calendar.

“Driving Rally Finland in a Rally World car will be one of the coolest things for me in my career so far,” Rovanpera admits.

High speed and many jumps

Rally in Finland is a real roller coaster in the middle of the forests and lakes of central Finland. Cars reach speeds of more than 200 km / h. There are also big jumps and blind tops that hide curves.

The gathering will take place two months later than usual. The challenges are cooler temperatures, wet roads and less cohesion than slippery gravel. “Conditions can be really tough right now,” Rovanpera says.

It is also a home match for his team. The Toyota team is close to Jyväskylä and has unbeaten Yaris in the rally since the Japanese manufacturer returned to the sport in 2017.

