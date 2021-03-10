Ai Weiwei, Coronation Director, explains the documentary on Wuhan and the epidemic

AGI

Lula attacks Bolsonaro but remains wary about the 2022 presidential election

AGI – Former Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has not rescinded his reservations about his possible candidacy in the 2022 presidential election. “Now I have no opinion on it,” he said in his first speech since Monday. The Supreme Court judge overturned his conviction over the apartment he allegedly took as a bribe in the Petrobras scandal, and restored him the possibility of a return to the political scene. However, Lula left no doubts about his judgment of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. A frontal attack in front of the media, the former leader of the 75-year-old South American giant attacked the incumbent president head-on for how he dealt with the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 266,000 people in the country, the second highest rate. The number of deaths worldwide, after the United States. And he added, “Do not follow any of the foolish decisions of the President of the Republic or the Minister of Health,” defending vaccines as a tool to stop the spread of the virus. “I will receive the vaccination, regardless of the country (where the whey is produced) and I want to warn (about this; liberated) the Brazilian people,” he added. After the injection scheduled for next week, Lula will resume her tour of Brazil because she wants to return “to fight tirelessly” for her country. Then Bolsonaro’s criticism extended to other topics. “This country does not have a government! It does not deal with the economy, wages, employment, health, environment and the youth of the periphery! What are they doing?” “Brazil was not born to be small. Brazil was born to be big,” Lula noted, stressing how the country under his leadership has become the sixth economy in the world. Grit, former president Lula, a former metal worker and union leader, led Brazil from 2003 to 2010 through a period of major economic growth. Then the former leader of the Brazilian left wanted to remove more than a pebble from his shoe after spending 580 days in his cell. “I have been the victim of the largest judicial injustice in the 500-year history of Brazil.” Then he wanted to remember how the “judicial” pressure “on him” accelerated “the cardiovascular problems that ultimately led to the death of his wife, Marisa Letizia Rocco, and how the authorities prevented him from attending the funeral of his brother, Geneval Inacio da Silva. “If there is a Brazilian who must have had a lot of deep resentment, that is me. But I don’t have them, I don’t hold a grudge against anyone, because the suffering that the Brazilian people suffer, and the poor in this country are infinitely greater than any crime committed against me.” “. He also admitted that he had not lost hope in rehabilitation: “I was sure that the truth would triumph and that day came.” Thanks for solidarity, Lula finally devoted a portion of his speech to thanking those close to him in these difficult eighteen months, including Pope Francis and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. Figures showed him, along with other political leaders, “ongoing evidence of solidarity.” Lula said that while he was in prison, the Pope sent a “person” to visit him by letter and then received him at the Vatican. “He did not for a long conversation about my case but to discuss fighting inequality, the biggest evil that exists on the planet today.” On the other hand, in 2019, Fernandez showed “courage” as a candidate for his country’s presidency to visit him. “I asked him not to conduct interviews so that he would not be hurt by the truth, but he told me: Lola, I have no problem with what they are going to say, because I know you are the victim of the greatest injustice in Latin American politics.” The former president also revealed that Fernandez “was the first” to call By phone after the Supreme Court judge’s decision.