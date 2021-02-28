Road closures in the Montapur area from March 1



The Kirchstrae / Elisabethenstrae junction will be closed to vehicles for two weeks from March 1. A pedestrian-friendly berth has been installed here. Photo: Private

Montapur. In Montabor, on March 1, 2021, Kirchstrasse at the Elisabethenstrasse meeting point will be closed to paving work for about two weeks. It is not possible to drive to Elisabethenstrasse, Judengasse and Karoline-Kahn-Platz during the construction period. However, pedestrians can pass the construction site.

At the top of Kirchstrasse, the road is brushed with coarse natural stone floors. People who travel with a buggy, wheelchair, or pram often have problems with this cover. So that everyone can safely cross Kirchstrasse in the future, paving is now being built there with a flat roof, as it already exists in many of the streets and alleys of the Old Town.

Probably from March 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021, the K168 between Niederelbert and Montabaur was closed with traffic being routed through a temporary single-lane lane with rotating in alternating traffic with traffic being controlled by traffic lights.

The conversion is determined from Niederelbert via the L327 B49 K168 Montabaur and vice versa. (evening)