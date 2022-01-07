After Djokovic’s problem: Australian Open: Border officials seem to be investigating more cases – global sport

This was reported by the Australian news agency AAP. If the Border Agency becomes aware of something, it will “continue to investigate and ensure compliance with Australia’s entry requirements,” Home Secretary Karen Andrews told Seven Network on Friday (local time).

At the same time, the politician defended the cause of Djokovic. The Serb failed to provide the correct information to enter Australia. “It is required of anyone entering the country,” Andrews said. “If this information is not provided, entry requirements to Australia will not be met.”

The likely unvaccinated Djokovic traveled to Australia with a highly controversial medical exemption and landed in Melbourne late on Wednesday night (local time). He was denied entry by the Australian Border Protection Authority because he had not provided any adequate evidence that the entry requirements had been met.

Djokovic sued her. A Melbourne court wants to make a decision on Monday. The Australian Open starts in a week.

