Tennis: Novak Djokovic threatens to ban him from Australia for three years! – Tennis

That could be too big for Novak Djokovic (34)!

The world’s number one may be denied entry to Australia again after his visa is denied – for up to three years!

To this, Mary Crook, 34, a professor of public law at the University of Sydney, told the Australian news agency “NCA NewsWire”. The twenty-time winner of the Grand Slam is currently in the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where there are other people whose right of residence has not been clarified.

Kroc: “He has no right to appeal anything – he can’t say, ‘I’m the best tennis player, let me in.'” “If he is deported from Australia, there is a possibility that he will be expelled for three years.”

The professor continues: “He has to prove that canceling his visa was legally incorrect. However, for now, it looks like everything will go in the Australian government’s favour.”

She also sees Djokovic’s entry into other countries at risk: “If the visa is revoked, it will have very long consequences – both for Australia and for every other country he enters, because people are always asked, ‘You were deported or excluded?'” ” .”

background: It was learned on Wednesday that Novak Djokovic’s visa was invalid. As a result, the authorities initially did not allow him to enter Australia – and threatened to send him home on the next flight.



Arrival: Novak Djokovic at the Australian Border Services office at Melbourne AirportPhoto: UGC/via Reuters



Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt (56) confirmed Thursday morning Australian time on the “Morning Show” that “Novak Djokovic’s visa has been revoked”. The statement from the Border Protection Agency said Djokovic was unable to prove he had met the entry requirements, so “the visa was subsequently cancelled.”

Then Djokovic’s lawyers appealed to a Melbourne court – with success! As the Sydney Morning Herald reported, Djokovic’s lawyers were able to obtain an injunction so that the tennis star could stay in Melbourne until Monday. Only then will further proceedings be negotiated in court.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (53) on Twitter: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.” Then the President of Serbia and the Serbian ambassador to Australia were said to have informed.