Administrative Assistant to Gazprom from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Brussels, Washington The state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is more involved than previously known in the effort to commission the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Baltic Sea. According to information from Handelsblatt from US government departments, the “Climate and Environmental Protection” Foundation, established by the state government and Nord Stream 2 AG, is a ship owner involved in the final work to complete the line. This is the “blue ship” that also appeared in the latest sanctions report that the US government submitted to Congress.
The report did not directly mention the institution, but notes that the ship belongs to an organization linked to the “German government”. Washington is currently debating whether to impose new sanctions on Nord Stream 2. The transatlantic sanctions dispute, which appears to have already been resolved, is entering a new round.
Read now
Get access to this and all other articles at
Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free.
Read now
Get access to this and all other articles at
Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free.
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.