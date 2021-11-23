Administrative Assistant to Gazprom from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is ready to commission the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline.

(Photo: dpa)

Nord Stream 2 gas station in Lubmin

Brussels, Washington The state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is more involved than previously known in the effort to commission the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Baltic Sea. According to information from Handelsblatt from US government departments, the “Climate and Environmental Protection” Foundation, established by the state government and Nord Stream 2 AG, is a ship owner involved in the final work to complete the line. This is the “blue ship” that also appeared in the latest sanctions report that the US government submitted to Congress.

The report did not directly mention the institution, but notes that the ship belongs to an organization linked to the “German government”. Washington is currently debating whether to impose new sanctions on Nord Stream 2. The transatlantic sanctions dispute, which appears to have already been resolved, is entering a new round.

