Adel Al-Taweel makes it difficult to abstain from theatre – dpa

NSErleen (dpa) – Over the past year, artist Adel Al-Taweel (42, “Leader”) has realized how much he relies on live concerts.

“I actually thought I was a balanced person and that I could focus on other things. But I suddenly realized how much I miss theater. “I had to suffer from that,” said Tawil of the German news agency DPA.

During this time he did other things, like brushing up his French, playing sports, and playing a lot of guitar. Last year, the musician spent several months in Egypt, where parts of his family live.

The world is off

The new single “Die Welt ist auf Pause,” which comes out on Friday, is about people in love who can hug each other again after a long time. On his upcoming album, he will likely also deal with society’s behavior in this pandemic.

“We really have to learn to treat each other better. Because you’ve already seen one or another horrifying scene in the supermarket or on the street. I hope we can all learn our lessons from this,” Al Taweel said.

