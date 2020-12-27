Andy Murray received a wild card for the Australian Open – Sport Mix – Tennis

Andy Murray, former world number 1 in tennis, is one of the tennis players at the Australian Open.

The 33-year-old Scotsman, who can only be found at 122nd in the standings, received a ticket instead of the Grand Slam tournament organizers. Tournament director Craig Tilly announced Sunday. The Australian Open has been postponed by nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic and will not start until February 8th.

Murray had a thigh surgery at the start of the previous year and won another ATP title in Antwerp in the fall of 2019. But in 2020, he only competed after his Corona fracture, and then only in four events. At the US Open, he was eliminated in the second round, in the French Open in the first. In 2020, Murray recorded three wins and four defeats in seven matches.

Text: © LAOLA1.at

