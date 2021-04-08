ACS and Ferrovial tenders to build the UK’s largest tunnel

ACS And Ferrovial The director of the English Road Network announced on Wednesday that they are participating in two of the three finalists to build the longest tunnel in the United Kingdom, a 4.1 km long corridor that will cross the Thames in the east of England. Highways in England.

Ferrovial has entered the bidding for the project Lower Thames Crossing, On a budget of 2 billion pounds (2.3 billion euros), is in a consortium with BAM Nuttall and Vinci Construction, a group that is also backed by Typsa, Atkins and Stantec UK.

ACS, through its affiliate Dragados, chooses with Hochtief infrastructure To the same decade, which is expected to be awarded in 2022, while a third proposal is in operation led by Bouygues Travaux and J. Morphy & Sons.

The double tunnel, about 30 kilometers east of the British capital and near the mouth of the Thames, would connect the English provinces. Kent And EssexIt is an area of ​​particular interest for the transportation of goods due to its proximity to some of the major ports of Great Britain.

The only current step in the region is by road, Dartford CrossingIt was designed 65 years ago to be used by 135,000 vehicles per day, although as many as 180,000 cars today can cross it in a single day.

“This contract demonstrates our commitment to this project, which will support 22,000 jobs during construction and be a major boost to the UK economy when it opens to traffic,” he said.

Executive Director of the Lower Thames Crossing Project, Palmer diedIt is the most ambitious road infrastructure proposed by the United Kingdom since the M25 motorway bypassing London was completed 35 years ago.