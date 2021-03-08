Across Kazakhstan and Australia to blue and white

The Rover is back in Austria: After overseas adventures in Australia and Kazakhstan, Christian Dubras joined FC Blau-Wei Linz’s second-tier football league in the winter. In a 2–0 away win over Austria Lustenau, the 28-year-old not only flashed strong performance, but also provided an assist.

At Vorarlberg, Wolverner was in the starting line-up for coach Ronnie Bronmayr for the first time – a feeling he had missed for a long time. Dubras last appeared on 12 January 2020 with Australian club Melbourne Victory since the start. Even if the class ended in a glorious way for him due to a change of coach, the attacking player says, “Australia was an experience I would do again anytime.”

While talking about his time on “Down Under”, given his subsequent move to Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan, he was more frightened: “Only when I arrived was I told they would only train on the artificial turf. This is where I was hit in the beginning.” Things got worse: “I didn’t get any money since day one.” Dubras was only able to leave the club after the operation of the International Federation of Football Associations. The five-time Kazakhstan champion is now bankrupt. A ray of hope in these difficult times: Mila’s daughter saw the light of day seven months ago.

After half a year without a club, he wants to recommend himself again for higher assignments at Blau-Wei. “The foreign country is still the goal, I want to play in a higher league again.” Thanks to his quality, he wants to help the Linzers team at the moment: “I’m happy to be here. The team and the coach are great. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Steyr continues without points

Vorwrts Steyr awaits first point in the spring after a 2–0 defeat at Kapfenberg. “Not a lot is missing,” says coach Andreas Melot. FC Juniors O suffered their first defeat of the spring with a 2–1 victory over Rapid Amateurs.

Article by Raphael Watzinger

