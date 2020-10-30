CNN PR arrives at Breaking Point, and goes straight at Kirstie Alley
If you had told me five years ago that one day Kirstie Alley would be in the middle of a bad public dispute with CNN, you’d have called an ambulance. right Now? It’s just typical content on a Friday afternoon.
Alley is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has been involved in conspiracy theories for years on her Twitter account. The media has also repeatedly criticized and targeted CNN figures who are broadcasting on the air. The following Friday I tweeted about CNN’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:
CNN’s PR team made a decision to respond and they’re clearly tired of it:
Go get some aloe vera because this is dangerous, deep burn.
For beginners, Veronica’s wardrobe It ran from 1997 to 2000 on NBC and it was horrible. It was one of the list of second-rate sitcoms that the network attempted to block in the “You Should Watch TV Thursday” lineup at the end of Seinfeld Era. He was the co-star of Alley’s Dan Cortese. That’s really all you need to know.