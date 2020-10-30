CNN PR arrives at Breaking Point, and goes straight at Kirstie Alley

2 hours ago Neville Carr
Kirstie Alley, Quiver Distribution’s premiere, “The Fanatic” – Upcoming | Amy Susman / Getty Images

If you had told me five years ago that one day Kirstie Alley would be in the middle of a bad public dispute with CNN, you’d have called an ambulance. right Now? It’s just typical content on a Friday afternoon.

Alley is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has been involved in conspiracy theories for years on her Twitter account. The media has also repeatedly criticized and targeted CNN figures who are broadcasting on the air. The following Friday I tweeted about CNN’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

CNN’s PR team made a decision to respond and they’re clearly tired of it:

Go get some aloe vera because this is dangerous, deep burn.

For beginners, Veronica’s wardrobe It ran from 1997 to 2000 on NBC and it was horrible. It was one of the list of second-rate sitcoms that the network attempted to block in the “You Should Watch TV Thursday” lineup at the end of Seinfeld Era. He was the co-star of Alley’s Dan Cortese. That’s really all you need to know.

READ  Dies Emotions star Pamela Hutchinson who sang the best of my love

More Stories

Transparency International responds to the backlash by accepting the ume’s apology on behalf of the victims

10 hours ago Neville Carr

The fast rapper mourns the tragic death of his son, days after sending support to a former bandmate who lost his child

18 hours ago Neville Carr

Busta Rhymes on “Look Over Your Shoulder” with Kendrick Lamar

1 day ago Neville Carr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

More than 450 coronavirus cases have been added to Leicestershire tolls – and here’s where

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

CNN PR arrives at Breaking Point, and goes straight at Kirstie Alley

2 hours ago Neville Carr

SpaceX and NASA halted the launch of astronauts after entering the red paint of the rocket engines

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Report: Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Tests Positive For COVID-19 – WCCO

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Apple One is available now, combining Apple services into one subscription

2 hours ago Elena Rowse