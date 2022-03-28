A tremor in Esmeraldas | 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador kills at least one person, destroys 42 homes and makes hundreds homeless | keto | earthquake | attack me | Globalism

An earthquake of magnitude 6 was recorded in the Pacific Ocean EcuadorOn the edge of the border with Colombia, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) announced on Monday that at least one person was killed, another injured, and 804 people were affected.

The risk management service I mentioned on Twitter that because of vibratingproduced around midnight Saturday, there’s “one injured. One dead (due to cardiac arrest)”.

The service added it There were 332 earthquake victims in EsmeraldasNext month, he will remember six years since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, whose epicenter was in the neighboring province of Manabi, and which was felt in much of Ecuador.

🇪🇨 | Urgent: Home damage in # Reflections After the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador a while ago. pic.twitter.com/Zxt5Juwjsm – Global Alert (AIertaMundiaI) March 27, 2022

A total of 42 houses were destroyed, 214 houses were damaged, in addition to 6 public assets, as well as 6 health centers, the same number of educational units and a bridge.

The SNGRE team installed temporary accommodation in the runway of an educational unit with beds, mattresses, pillows and other sleeping supplies, in order, if necessary, to house earthquake-affected families in Esmeraldas.

The earthquakewhich was recorded around 11:28 p.m. local time on Saturday (04:28 GMT on Sunday), was located in the Pacific Ocean, 12 km off the coast of Port emeraldto the northwest and capital of the province of the same name (on the border with Colombia), the Geophysical Institute (IG) in Quito reports.

The natural phenomenon led to 15 aftershocks of magnitude 5.1He added that the matter continued until early Sunday morning.

like that It caused a temporary outage in Esmeralda and in the nearby resort of Atacamesaccording to risk management.

🔴 #Interest | The video shows different effects on Delfina Torres Hospital in # Reflectionsdue to the 6-magnitude earthquake that was reported at night. pic.twitter.com/QIO4jG7pyb – Radio Pichincha (@radio_picchincha) March 27, 2022

The quake was felt in 11 other provinces out of the country’s 24 provinces.

President William Lasso I mentioned on Twitter that the governor emeraldTania Obando has activated the Regional Emergency Operations Committee (COE) to “assess future damage and risks”.

IG, for its part, indicated that the file of Earthquake of magnitude 6 It is associated with the contact zone of the Nazca Plates and South America, a process that generates the largest tremors in Ecuador, such as the one that occurred in April 2016.

Six years ago, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the neighboring provinces of Manabi and Esmeralda, killing 673 people and injuring about 6,300. The losses from this earthquake amounted to more than three thousand million dollars.

