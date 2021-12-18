A scandalous claim about the former German chancellor: for 4 years …

In the news in Der Spiegel, Brandt, who had been prime minister from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), allegedly provided intelligence to the US military counterintelligence agency CIC from 1948 to March 17, 1952.

The magazine, which accessed the CIC’s declassified list on June 1, 1952, states that the list of German and Austrian informants was examined by historian Thomas Bogart at the Center for American Military History. According to historian Bogart, Brandt was a “gold mine” for American services.

The magazine wrote that Brandt briefed the council about the FDJ, the youth wing of the German Democratic Republic (DDR) and the ruling Socialist Unity Party (SED).

Brandt also allegedly provided information on shipyards, factories, the railroad system, and the telephone network of the Soviet Army.

According to the sources involved, Brandt met Citizenship and Immigration Canada liaison officers who rated him “trusted” more than 200 times over the course of 4 years.

It was reported that Brandt, who had been an informant for 4 years, was registered with the code “O-35-VIII”.

Willie Brandt, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971, resigned after it was revealed that Guenter Guillaume, his adviser and right-hand man in the cabinet, had been a spy in the DDR programme.

Willie Brandt died on October 8, 1992 in the town of Unkel near Bonn, the former capital of Germany. (AA)