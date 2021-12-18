Cruelty to animals in the US: Labradoodle caught on fire on the open street

Labradoodle just wanted to go for a walk

What the unknown perpetrators did to Labradoodle Will is just plain cruel and outrageous: They set the innocent dog on fire. But Will survived and is likely to be back on his paws. Wounds will take a long time to heal.

Bystanders put out the fire and saved Will’s life

Humane Society staff will visit him regularly and accompany him during his treatment. © Fundrazer

One morning, a Labradoodle Will was leisurely walking the streets of DeKalb County, Georgia, until cruel strangers set him on fire. Some passersby immediately react and put out the flames. But Will is badly burned. The perpetrators escaped and have not yet been caught. This was reported by the Internet platform “People.com”.

Will to improve

Since that terrible incident, Will has been sponsored by the non-profit organization “Dog Days Rescue”. You accompany the Labradoodle and raise funds for its treatment, which has cost more than $8,500 to date.

The Animal Welfare Society wrote of her recent visit: “Our visit to Will today was a good one. He was in a good mood, stood up and moved a bit today.”

Although Will is getting better every day, he will have to stay in the hospital for at least another month.