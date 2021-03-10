A rare meteorite has fallen in the UK: it could be a key to cosmology

Part of a file meteor They are found in Gloucestershire, England. It comes to b An extremely rare rock that fell on February 28th And the night sky lit from above United kingdom And northern Europe.

a piece of meteor It weighs around 300 grams and was discovered thanks to the observation of a group of experts, according to a statement from the UK’s Natural History Museum. As the scientists explained, the specific substance is carbonic chondrite, which is an original component of Solar System.

Dr Ashley King, a researcher in the museum’s department of Earth Sciences, was one of the first people to see and study the recovered meteorite. The scientist described the event as a “dream come true”.

“The condritas carbonáceas King explained to the British Broadcasting Corporation “BBC” that it is special because it forms the basis for the remaining building blocks of our solar system.

Many of them contain simple organic compounds and amino acids; “Some of them contain minerals formed from water, so all ingredients are in place to understand how to make a habitable planet like Earth,” he added.

The meteor, Which is likely called Winchcombe, is the first to be restored on British soil after 30 years. Likewise, It is the only time that scientists in that country have found a carbonaceous chondrite .

The discovery is so important that Richard Greenwood, a planetary scientist at the Open University, admitted receiving the news with great concern.

“I looked at this plastic bag that he was told to put in, and my legs shook. It was unbelievable. This is a very special meteoriteThe researcher recalled.

Basically, this is the part of the solar system that we think is a deep freeze of material that is 4.5 billion years old (…) It will give us an idea of ​​what our solar system was like before the planets existed Professor Sarah Russell from the museum explained.