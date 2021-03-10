Switzerland | The Swiss Confederation announced the death of its former coach eight months later

The Swiss Football Confederation (ASF) reports that former Swiss coach Roger Funlanthin died eight months earlier, In July 2020, and until Monday he was unaware of it. “Swiss football is in mourning again. Mourns the death of one of his best players, Roger Funlanthin. The former Swiss coach died in July in Onyx at the age of 89, in silence that lasted until his last breath, “the Australian Football Association notes. Fonlanthen was, as the NFL recalls, one of the few Swiss players to have played abroad in the decade of the 1950s. Of the last century, he was hired by Inter Milan in 1955, a year after the World Cup that was part of the Swiss national team.

After two seasons with Inter, he was transferred to Italian Alessandria before returning to Switzerland, Lausanne Sports and Servette. “His past as a player and his coaching career were enriched above all by the colossal saga “Lords of the Night”. With Lausanne Sports between 1967 and 1972, it was almost natural for him to lead the Swiss team in January 1977, “the union adds. He was fired after an expected failure in the preliminary round of the 1980 European CupSwitzerland faced Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.

“Faced with the feud of the German press, who soon forgot about his glorious past at Grasshoppers between 1951 and 1955, Roger Funlanthen preferred to move away from high-level football. He kept his expert advice for the club who became his heart’s business, CS Chênois. ”Roger Funlanthin was the last survivor of the Swiss team to play the quarter-final match of the 1954 World Cup in Lausanne, where they lost 7-5 to Austria.