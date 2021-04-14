A priest declares that he is in love during Mass and is suspended in Italy

It’s a rare event that happened recently in Italy. Indeed, during Sunday Mass, a Catholic priest declared to his bishop and to the faithful that he loved a woman. The information was reported by the Italian press on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The events took place in the diocese Toddy, in the middleItaly.

He had to be honest

Former priest now, Don RicardoIn a relationship with a woman whose name has not been revealed by the Italian media. Love that Don Ricardo The door to the last seems so big that he had to be honest with his hierarchy and with the church he loved. “My heart is in love, even though I have never had the opportunity to break promises that I made. I want to try to live that love.” Do I tell his bishop Gualtiero SigismondiAccording to a statement issued by the diocese. When he declares his will, Don Ricardo He took the opportunity to quit. Note that the news was well received by the bishop, who also wished him well.

The church has taken action

“All my gratitude to Don Ricardo for the service rendered so far. Above all, I send him my most sincere wishes so that this choice, which was made with complete freedom, as he himself said to me, is peace and serenity.” The bishop said Gualtiero Sigismondi. Additionally, the fact that he said his love for him led to the immediate suspension of Don Ricardo. The Church has taken measures to restore him to the status of a simple layman.