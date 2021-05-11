A preview of the festival in Helsinki, Finland

A preview of the festival in Helsinki, Finland

Date

Tosca 2021 will take place from 2 to 4 July.

Place

Tuska takes place in central Helsinki on the Tuvilahti site.

Title:

Koksikatu and Leonkatu
00540 Helsinki, Finland

Prices and tickets

You can return your tickets for Tuska 2020 or use them for the year 2021. More information is available here.

attach

There are regular updates to this list – the newly added domains are Fat marked.

  • Baroness
  • The beast is in black
  • Playboys
  • Bodum after midnight
  • Divtons
  • Eluveitie
  • Finntroll
  • Ignorance is shown
  • Gojira (main address)
  • High shot
  • Insomnium
  • Ginger
  • Korn
  • Corbiclane
  • Corpsesuture
  • Lähiöbotox
  • The lost community
  • De Facto Metal
  • cursed
  • Orange Pazuzu
  • Devastating
  • Symphony X.
  • Devin Townsend
  • Fltimas
  • Waltari

Operating order

Once there is an operating application for the Tosca Festival 2021, you will find it here!

Additional information

There’s still time: we’ll inform you as soon as news and special features about Tosca 2021 emerge.

Live broadcast and television

There is no information yet on whether the handpicked themes can also be viewed from home.

weather forecast

A few days before the festival begins, accurate weather forecasts for the Tosca period can be found here.

directione

Other highlights

READ  Carolina Marne returns to the slopes in Switzerland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *