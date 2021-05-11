A preview of the festival in Helsinki, Finland

Date

Tosca 2021 will take place from 2 to 4 July.

Place

Tuska takes place in central Helsinki on the Tuvilahti site.

Title:

Koksikatu and Leonkatu

00540 Helsinki, Finland

Prices and tickets

You can return your tickets for Tuska 2020 or use them for the year 2021. More information is available here.

attach

There are regular updates to this list – the newly added domains are Fat marked.

Baroness

The beast is in black

Playboys

Bodum after midnight

Divtons

Eluveitie

Finntroll

Ignorance is shown

Gojira (main address)

High shot

Insomnium

Ginger

Korn

Corbiclane

Corpsesuture

Lähiöbotox

The lost community

De Facto Metal

cursed

Orange Pazuzu

Devastating

Symphony X.

Devin Townsend

Fltimas

Waltari

Operating order

Once there is an operating application for the Tosca Festival 2021, you will find it here!

Additional information

There’s still time: we’ll inform you as soon as news and special features about Tosca 2021 emerge.

Live broadcast and television

There is no information yet on whether the handpicked themes can also be viewed from home.

weather forecast

A few days before the festival begins, accurate weather forecasts for the Tosca period can be found here.

directione

Other highlights