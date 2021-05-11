A preview of the festival in Helsinki, Finland

Date
Tosca 2021 will take place from 2 to 4 July.
Place
Tuska takes place in central Helsinki on the Tuvilahti site.
Title:
Koksikatu and Leonkatu
00540 Helsinki, Finland
Prices and tickets
You can return your tickets for Tuska 2020 or use them for the year 2021. More information is available here.
attach
There are regular updates to this list – the newly added domains are Fat marked.
- Baroness
- The beast is in black
- Playboys
- Bodum after midnight
- Divtons
- Eluveitie
- Finntroll
- Ignorance is shown
- Gojira (main address)
- High shot
- Insomnium
- Ginger
- Korn
- Corbiclane
- Corpsesuture
- Lähiöbotox
- The lost community
- De Facto Metal
- cursed
- Orange Pazuzu
- Devastating
- Symphony X.
- Devin Townsend
- Fltimas
- Waltari
Operating order
Once there is an operating application for the Tosca Festival 2021, you will find it here!
Additional information
There’s still time: we’ll inform you as soon as news and special features about Tosca 2021 emerge.
Live broadcast and television
There is no information yet on whether the handpicked themes can also be viewed from home.
weather forecast
A few days before the festival begins, accurate weather forecasts for the Tosca period can be found here.
directione
Other highlights
