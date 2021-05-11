Ethnic controversy in Australia over the games: “How do I represent a country that does not represent me?”

aAustralia, one of the top candidates for the podium in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Can be seen outside of the favorite cart if the threats Her big star is Liz Campague, Who can drop his participation in response to the promotional photo of the Ocean State Olympic Committee.

In this photo, several athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic teams are shown wearing Jockey underwear, the brand responsible for providing these garments to athletes. A picture without black athletes, Which led to the Cambage reaction.

The London-born but Australian-born player exploded on social media with a message next to the controversial photo: “I have said it a million times, how can I represent a country that does not represent me.”

The champ, already with Las Vegas Ace preparing for the WNBA season, continued her criticism of her country’s Olympic Committee: “You do anything to remove people of color from the front lines when the black jocks top the group.. Until I see you do more, sit this time. ”Some of the statements that set off the alarm bell in the Australian team ahead of the Olympic event.

