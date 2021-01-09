A plane carrying 62 people crashes between two islands in Indonesia World – the latest news of the world



In its latest record on the satellite network, a Sriwijaya air plane was traveling by sea in Indonesia (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter / Flightradar24)



The plane that disappeared in Indonesia on Saturday 9 January, The authorities believe that it may be located between two tourist islands in the country. The cause of the fall has not been determined. There were 62 people on board.

According to the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, Suryu Aji, Rescue teams and ships were sent to the suspected area in the fall. The crew included 50 adults, seven children, and three children, in addition to six employees.

“We are currently investigating and coordinating the situation with PASARNAS and with KNKT (Transportation Security Authority),” Adita Irawati, the country’s transportation minister, told This Week in Asia.

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 lost contact with the control tower shortly after takeoff from the capital, Jakarta. Flightradar24, which makes it possible to view the planes in real time, found that Flight “SJ 182” had landed at an altitude of three kilometers within a few minutes before the signal was cut off.

Indonesian authorities lost contact with flight ‘SJY 182’ in the early hours of Saturday 9, during Brasilia Time (Photo: Clone / Flightradar24)

The portal also indicates that the aircraft was registered in its system until 4:40 AM Brasilia Time. After that, he disappeared.

Sriwijaya Air commented on its social networks to confirm the situation. He adds, “We will continue to coordinate with the authorities and provide all necessary support.”

SJ182 is a domestic flight from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport towards Pontianak. The duration is, on average, 90 minutes. The “Boeing 737-500” trademark is a “classic” brand that has been around since 1994.