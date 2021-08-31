A perfect start to the US Open for Zverev – tennis

Another other tour: Alexander Zverev | © APA/getty/AL BELLO

Alexander Zverev made his Sovereign debut in the first round at the US Open. Four good weeks after his golden coup in Tokyo and a week after winning the championship in Cincinnati, the 24-year-old German won on Tuesday against American Sam Querrey.

For Zverev, success at 6:4, 7:5, 6:2 in a game that was somewhat one-sided and moderately entertaining 1:39 was the 12th consecutive victory. “The match was fine, the first round against a very dangerous player on the hard court. That is why I am satisfied with winning three sets,” said the fourth in the world rankings in an interview with Eurosport TV.

Soon, the “patience game” that his brother and manager Misha Zverev had predicted in advance was resolved. Although Querrey struck hard and as aggressively as expected, the 33-year-old’s playful means from San Francisco were severely limited in the first game of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I especially like the calmness that Sasha exudes. He feels comfortable in himself without being arrogant and exudes self-confidence,” analyzed three-time Wimbledon winner Boris Becker.

Zverev doesn’t let anything burn

To 5:4, Zverev managed a break in the first set. In the second round, he fell below the world record of 78. At a score of 5:5 third double foul, shortly thereafter Zverev also decided to judge for himself. In the third, Querrey lost his service game to 1: 2 and then again to 1: 4. Zverev did not miss these casts.

Sam Querrey couldn’t say anything. © APA / getty / AL BELLO

Querrey seems to have dealt with defeat. American fans at the world’s largest tennis court slightly packed continued to support their countryman, but eventually some also rose to salute Zverev. Although the North German missed three match points in a 5-1 lead, he finally used his fourth point to win on his serve. And in the struggle to enter the third round, Zverev will now meet Frenchman Lucas Pouille or Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Barty continues too

Meanwhile, world number one Ash Barty also reached the second round. The Australian Wimbledon winner defeated Russian Vera Zvonareva 6:1, 7:6 (9:7). Barty won the Prep in Cincinnati a good week ago and is considered the favorite to win the title at this year’s final Grand Slam.