Missing 13-year-olds wanted in Mönchengladbach



Mönchengladbach / Welch The girl left her condo in Welch four days ago and has not returned since. There are indications that it is located in the Mönchengladbach district.







Mönchengladbach police have asked for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old. Miriam EOB left her Willich condo on Saturday afternoon, August 28, and hasn’t returned since.

Since information about her possible whereabouts and extensive investigation and search procedures have not yet led to Maryam being safely found and returned, Mönchengladbach Police are now asking for help from the public. It is believed that the girl is located in the Mönchengladbach region.

Police ask: Who saw this girl?

Miriam is about 1.60 meters tall and has brown hair. According to the police, the 13-year-old is often heavily made-up and looks noticeably older due to her outward appearance.

Investigators wonder: Who has seen or communicated with the missing since August 28? Who can provide information about their whereabouts? Police will receive information on 02161291.

