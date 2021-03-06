A new way for you to be able to listen to WhatsApp audio messages without the sender knowing .. Get to know it

A large number of those who use the popular messaging application WhatsApp want to know how to read messages and hear voice messages without the reporter’s knowledge, and this matter is difficult due to their inability to hide the blue reading, which is known as the last seen.

How to read audio messages in WhatsApp without the sender’s knowledge

Watts water He made an important change for many users in the world and it is for people who do not want senders to know whether their message has been read or listened to, and it is currently working to provide a feature to turn off the ability to turn on receipts for listening to voice messages and for iPhone users .

The method for disabling blue ticks or reading voice messages on WhatsApp is as follows:

You have to open WhatsApp.

Then you click on more or the three dots that are on the upper right side.

Define the settings.

Determine the account.

Then go to privacy and start turning off your read receipts.

And in the event that you turn off the blue reading signs, you will notice them on WhatsApp, and others will not be able to know whether other people have read your messages, and also no signs will appear even if the recipient has read your message.

Besides that, the WhatsApp application will also begin to be launched and it will be with a modern progress bar for the animation of voice messages, and it will be on all phones with recent versions of both Android and iPhone.