A New Reference Book – Old Time: Predicting the Science of Centuries and Thousands of Years into the Future

Astrophysicist and robotics scientist Rodney Bartlett is publishing an academic collection exploring the science of the distant future

When the Gods Are Gone: “Imaginary” Time as a Tool to Traverse the Scientifically Created Universe

Astrophysicist and robotics scientist Rodney Bartlett announced the publication of his book “The End of Time” ( https://zenodo.org/record/4603426#.YI_kDmmuYW5 ) a favour. The collection of related thematic articles allows for different exploration of science, religion, medicine, economics, and forms of society that people could use in the future. “Out of Time” offers deep insights on many far-reaching topics, including the static and topological universe, how COVID-19 can change the economy and society, imaginary time, Möbius tapes, Figure 8 Klein Bottles, Pi, and Wick rotation. , Black holes and the overall cosmic power of “out of time” technology. Rodney Bartlett is a self-proclaimed “citizen scientist” and regularly publishes articles on ResearchGate ( https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rodney-Bartlett-2 )

Bartlett uses astrophysics and robotics to study the future of the human race, who is only just beginning to understand the power of electronics as well as the distant destinations it is headed towards.

The universe is eternal and infinite – but scientifically created. What appears paradoxical is the will of those beings that our ancestors often referred to as “gods” – L or Elohim – and other names that have been used throughout history to describe “magical” creatures mysteriously involved in the current and future history of the world. included. These individuals, referred to as “divine beings”, are in fact of much more earthly origins. How to make this possible rationally forms the overarching theme of Rodney Bartlett’s book.

Out of Time describes an advanced type of great thinker and scientific innovator who understands the resilience of space and time, and explores a concept famous for Arthur C. Clarke’s Third Law: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is not a magic of discernment.” The creation of eternity is based on the advanced electronics that will develop ourselves in the future. This includes the elusive concept of time travel, which uses the understanding that the universe is an amazing computer program – a creative magic made up of pure mathematics and logic. All things and events on Earth are just strings of electronic binary numbers: 1 and 0.

Through fascinating programs that include “imaginary” time and countless numbers like Bay, Bartlett illustrates some of the lofty concepts that future scholars will use to realize the inevitability of world peace and human immortality.

“There are two aspects of this book that amazed me the most. The first is the physicist and philosopher’s dialogue about the value of zero. As a mathematics student, I learned that zero means nothing. But philosophers seem to have another point of view…” It has been remarkably written and worked – hence 4 Out of 4 stars. Anyone who wants to know how science can shape the future of people and society should read this book. ” / Online book club review by Sam Ibeh ( https://forums.onlinebookclub.org/viewtopic.php?f=24&t=182103 )

Responsible for this press release:

Rodney Bartlett

Hare Rodney Bartlett

Lane Street 21

4380 Stanthorpe

Australia

fon ..: +61 – 47 66 76191

Web ..: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rodney-Bartlett-2

E-mail :

