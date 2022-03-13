A new front on biological weapons between the United States and Russia

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not seem to be ending. exactly the contrary. Precisely for this reason, the World Health Organization, led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusrecommended that Ukraine destroy high-risk pathogens in health laboratories to prevent potential spills.

Specifically, the World Health Organization has “strongly” recommended to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine the safe destruction of “high-risk pathogens” that could be in the country’s public health laboratories to prevent “any spills”.

The World Health Organization has also promoted the “safe and secure disposal of any pathogen” and has made itself available to help if and where necessary. Because if Ukraine, on the one hand, does not have laboratories for the production of biological weapons, on the other hand it has laboratories where dangerous pathogens that can lead to potentially dangerous epidemics are stored.

Biosecurity experts believe that an escalation of Russian attacks could damage one of these facilities, and thus increase the risk of pathogens escaping. There are approximately 4,000 people, but only two will be allowed to work with “level one” pathogens, and the most dangerous, and 402 with “level two” pathogens. Some of these laboratories have received support from the United States, the European Union, and the World Health Organization.

In an email sent to ReutersThe World Health Organization has confirmed that it has collaborated for several years with Ukrainian public health laboratories to promote safety practices that help prevent “accidental or intentional release of pathogens”. But he did not specify when he made the safe disposal recommendation, nor did he provide details on the types of pathogens or toxins found in Ukrainian laboratories. What is certain is that a verbal confrontation between the United States and Russia occurred in the field of possible chemical weapons.

The Kremlin accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine: these American activities are aimed at “creating a mechanism for the surreptitious spread of deadly pathogens.” It is clear that today chemical weapons once again threaten international security. The reason for Russia’s request to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council to denounce that Ukraine produces biological weapons with the support of the United States.

According to the US – which denies the accusations against the sender – Moscow is promoting fake news to justify possible use of these weapons in the future. At the council meeting, the United Nations declared that it was “not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine”. But the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights “received credible reports of the use of cluster bombs by Russian forces even in populated areas of Ukraine.” denounce it Rosemary de CarloUN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs: “Indiscriminate attacks, including the use of cluster bombs, are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”