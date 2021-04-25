Sailing – Hamburg – Winning the sail for world champion Philippe Pohl in Portugal – sport

Directly from the dpa news channel

Vilamoura (dpa / lno) – World champion Felipe Ball won the Olympic continental qualification for sailors with a laser in Vilamoura / Portugal. Sonthovener, a long-time favorite to Tokyo, won the final on Saturday, one point behind five-time Olympic medalist and two-time Olympic champion Robert Scheidet of Brazil. Pohl’s conclusion after the concert with 139 beginners from 44 countries: “With the exception of Australia and New Zealand, it was the whole world in the beginning. I was able to gain good knowledge, gain self-confidence and make an impression in the Olympic year”.

Spaniard Joel Rodriguez Perez and Dutch Dutch Doco Boss got the last two laser centers in Europe. In the case of the sailors’ radial laser, the Danish world champion Anne-Marie Rendôme won in the absence of the Dutch Olympic champion Marit Baumeister. Chai Kakon (Israel) and Carolina João (Portugal) won the last two European Olympiad tickets in the women’s single boat. Svenja Weger of Potsdam Yachting Club qualified for the Olympics did not exceed 47th.

