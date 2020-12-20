A meteor shower in 2020 climaxes around the winter solstice

This tiny meteor shower can only be seen from the Northern Hemisphere with between five and 10 meteors scattering across the sky per hour.

Ursids peak on the evening of December 21, leading to the early morning hours of December 22nd. The moon will be 50% full. This, combined with the often cloudy winter nights in December, can obscure your view of this little shower.

If you want the best view of your shower, wait until sunset at around 12:30 a.m. ET on December 22, according to NASA. Then he watched the sky for about an hour.

Meteor showers originate in the constellation Ursa Minor, known as the Little Dipper, but meteors will be visible across the entire sky.