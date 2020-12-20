A meteor shower in 2020 climaxes around the winter solstice

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler
This tiny meteor shower can only be seen from the Northern Hemisphere with between five and 10 meteors scattering across the sky per hour.

Ursids peak on the evening of December 21, leading to the early morning hours of December 22nd. The moon will be 50% full. This, combined with the often cloudy winter nights in December, can obscure your view of this little shower.

If you want the best view of your shower, wait until sunset at around 12:30 a.m. ET on December 22, according to NASA. Then he watched the sky for about an hour.

Meteor showers originate in the constellation Ursa Minor, known as the Little Dipper, but meteors will be visible across the entire sky.

According to the Ursids, the meteor showers are relatively new EarthSky.orgSky Watching Guide. While the many meteor showers we see throughout the year have been occurring annually for centuries, the Ursids weren’t observed until the 20th century.
A meteor shower occurs when Earth passes close to comet 8P / Tuttle’s orbit and this year, our nearby corridor includes many debris tracks that follow this comet as well, according to American Meteor Society. This might cause more activity during a meteor shower.

Do not look directly at the sky. Aim almost halfway in the sky, according to the American Meteorological Association.

The The Geminid meteorite appearsr also continues until Sunday, and the winter solstice occurs one day later on December 21.
And don’t forget to watch what is called “Christmas star(And he’s not actually a star) on December 21, when Jupiter and Saturn are closer together in our sky than they were centuries ago. This conjunction will make them look like a double planet during twilight.
