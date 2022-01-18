NCIS: ‘My Team’ – Parker Leaves No Room for Gibbs’ Return

Was this the changing of the guard at NCIS? Warning, spoilers follow new episodes of the crime series. In the current 19th season, which currently airs on Saturday 1, coach Gibbs is leaving his team to spend his retirement in Alaska. Until now, it was assumed that it was only a matter of time before the special agent in charge would return to fight crime again. But now, the story of his successor has taken a turn that could mean the end of Gibbs.

“NCIS” – There’s no room for Gibbs anymore?

“NCIS” – Who Needs Gibbs Now? Paramount Home Entertainment

There was no shortage of work in the “All Hands” episode. Supposedly, a black ops team hijacks a research ship. Parker, Torres, and his comrades set out to stop him, but the two-man army is always one step ahead of them. Nate and Torres can be captured while Parker secretly crawls through the air vents to free them.

What not everyone involved knows: The two villains just wanted to use the action to get NCIS to fly a Navy helicopter in order to steal it next. And that’s how it goes, but no one has to reckon without Parker posing as John McClane. Hiding in the helicopter, hiding away with fake Black Op soldiers to a warehouse. This is full of stolen military equipment and vehicles. Parker was able to draw attention to himself using helicopter communications devices. Real soldiers stormed the hall this time and the villains were put to an end.

There is no doubt that Parker took a risk in this case, which is why he was promptly summoned to Principal Vance’s office. He put himself and the team in great danger, but Parker only responded that this was the only way to protect his team. There you have it: his team. For the first time, Parker refers to the group surrounding McGee, Palmer and Co. In the name of his “team”. Until now he has not been able to get used to this idea and avoid such labels – until now.

Where is the Gibbs room now? With the second half of season 19 already showing in the US, it’s entirely possible that actor Mark Harmon will be back in an issue, but then skip season 20 altogether. At least at work it is no longer needed. It would be great to see the fans back.

“NCIS” always airs every Tuesday with new episodes at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday 1.