A Gunpowder Milkshake with Karen Gillan on Netflix | Cinema

Limit Exclusively reports change of plans, An action thriller film directed by Aharon Kechalis and Navot Papushado (Big bad wolves).

The movie with heroes Karen GillanAnd the Lena HeadeyAnd the Angela BassettAnd the Michelle Yeoh | e Carla Gugino With the young actress from SpyAnd the Chloe Coleman, Will no longer be distributed locally by STX Films, but by Netflix, which has acquired the rights to exploit.

The newspaper also mentioned that a sequel to the project is already in development and that the film will also be arriving in the cinema, although details have not been revealed.

The following is a summary of the project:

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlett (Lena Headey) was forced to give her up, so the little girl was raised by the company, the cruel crime syndicate that her mother worked for. After 15 years, Sam follows in her mother’s footsteps becoming a ferocious killer and will use her “talents” to mend the mess the company has unleashed. When a high-stakes job goes wrong, Sam must choose between his loyalty to the company and protecting the innocent 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman). With one goal behind him, Sam has only one chance at surviving: he is reunited with his mother and his killer collages, Libraie (Bassett, Yeoh, and Gugino).

The script was written by the aforementioned duo of directors with Ehud Lavsky.

