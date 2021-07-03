A cyber attack has paralyzed a large Swedish supermarket chain. Bloomberg has linked hackers to Russia

“Our resource [программного обеспечения] Suffered a hacker attack, so cash registers in stores do not work. We are sorry and will do our best to open soon.”

Version express He writes that the attack led to the disruption of Coop Sweden stores in the west of the country and in the capital, Stockholm. The company recommended suspending service in all stores on July 3. According to GlobalConnect Technical Director Mikael Westerlund, companies that rely on IT services from subcontractors need to rethink their service mechanisms.

Huntress Labs Inc. reported. For cyber security, the online ransomware attack has affected more than 1,000 companies. Bloomberg.

press secretary Sweden CooperativeTeresa Knapp said in a comment to the agency that more than 800 grocery stores in Sweden had not been able to open their doors. The hackers were members of the Russian group REvil. Last month, the same group accused of launching a cyber attack on The world’s largest meat producer JBS, stated Bloomberg.

The TV channel reported that the Coop Sweden supermarket chain is using Kaseya software and it is supplied by Visma Esscom. SVT… And Ander Howard, president of the Swiss company Kudelski Security, said the attack was one of the most powerful extortion attacks carried out by a non-state actor.