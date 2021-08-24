A barrage of movies from here at the end of the year on Netflix – Ultima Ora

(By Alessandra Baldini) (ANSA) – NEW YORK, Aug 24 – A shower of movies for Netflix subscribers: The streaming giant has confirmed that, between now and the end of the year, subscribers will have access to one movie per week for a total of 43 downloadable opportunities in the last four months. from the year 2021.



It’ll be a feast for movie fans and “twice the volume of new releases that most studios can afford in an entire year,” notes Deadline.com, wondering if Netflix will be able to maintain the high quality.



Next quarter programming includes jewelry and specialty products designed for “League One” stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence and Benedict Cumberbatch. Some of the films will be shown for a few days in a limited number of theaters including the fabled New York City of Paris, the only remaining screen room in Manhattan, which was acquired by Netflix on a long-term lease and reopened earlier this month.” For movie lovers.”



Among the new films scheduled for release this fall/winter that will hit the big screen ten days before online distribution is the black comedy Don’t Look Up directed by Lawrence and DiCaprio directed by Adam McKay, and the highly anticipated Jane Campion. Drama “The Power of the Dog” with Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (November 17 and online from December 1 after debuting in a few days at the Venice Film Festival) and Rebecca Hall debuting with “Passing”.



Closing the year will be “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation, in her first audition as a director, from Elena Ferrante’s “The Dark Daughter” novel: excepted Olivia Colman as the protagonist, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Mescal From “Normal People”: It will premiere in theaters December 17 and 31 in broadcast after its September premiere at the Venice Film Festival. (Dealing).

