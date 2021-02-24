50 Cent’s The 50th Law will become a Netflix series

50 Cent and Kenya Barris are making The 50th Law a Netflix TV series.

As those who follow us know very well, 50 cents Always working on a myriad of projects, unfortunately very rarely musical, including World of Publishing: Edition Harder Hustle, Smarter Hustle, While he dated it in 2009 The Fifty Law, His bestselling book which debuted at number 5 on the New York Times Bestsellers list.

Presto The Fifty Law It would become a Netflix series, so that everyone who did not have the time / way / desire to read it in the original language could watch it on TV and better understand how Curtis James Jackson III 50 Cent became.

To do so, Fedi relied on the invaluable help of Kenya PressThe recording and producer are already in business with another rapper series, Intestinal In Cody Kid. Barris will write the pilot for the show with his longtime collaborator Hill Rothstein, While 50 will be producing executives with G-Unit Film & Television e Robert GreenCo-author of the book.

These are his words in an Instagram post:

“Netflix now you know this is a problem, Kenya Barris is no joke, and if you and I weren’t cool, it wouldn’t work. Let’s get it done!”

I am just curious about the comment of one of the hottest rappers at the moment, Dababy – “I am still studying it– A testament to what Fifty has done and continues to offer to the American rap scene and beyond.

After success Energy And its benefits – this summer The Third Book of Power: The Education of CanaanBut it is already working on Force Book IV: The Impact on Larens Tate – 50 Cent prepares to land on Netflix with the TV series in his book The Fifty Law. We’ll see when he sees the light: keep in touch to find out!

