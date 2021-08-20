4: 0! Union Party on the return of the euro in Finland – BZ Berlin

Sebastian Carcos

It is clear that the journey across Europe will continue for the Union in September. After a strong 4-0 (3-0) in the Kuopion PS, Iron can plan the group stage of the Conference League!

The rivals are getting stronger too, Roma or Tottenham are possible. In front of around 6,000 spectators at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, the Finnish Cup winner is nothing more than an entrée to the European Cup.

Thursday’s return leg (8:30pm) at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be hard for FINN Kuopio like this.

The man of the game: Taiwo Awoniyi. The striker scored two goals and made one.

Taiwo Awoniyi (right) of 1. FC Union Berlin scores 3-0 against Kuopion PS, Paulo Ricciardo too late (Photo: Matthias Koch / dpa)
“Tayo is in good shape,” coach Urs Fischer praised. The Swiss – unusually elegant in a suit on the sidelines – about the match: “I am of course happy. Definitely a great result, we didn’t have that in our heads.” But Fischer doesn’t trust everything yet: “In football, a lot can go wrong very quickly.” Well …

Union takes the lead with the first chance. Tymoteusz Puchacz passes from the left, Awoniyi wins against two opponents and pushes the ball into the net (6). Funds targets: Most expensive union transfers (Awoniyi/6 million) are served by the second most expensive (Puchacz/3.5 million).

Al-Ittihad coach Urs Fischer during the match against Cuban PS (Photo: Matthias Koch / dpa)
Two errors in the structure of the Kuopio game lead to the following objectives.

At first Aouni serves Max Cruz, who shoots on the right side (29), then Kroos Ouni, who shoots the net from the round to 3-0 (31). With that decided the game.

After the break, the union turns into two gears. Joker Andreas Vogelsamer made it clear in stoppage time (90 + 2) after Teuchart’s pass.

The professionals celebrate success with the fans they traveled with after the final whistle.

