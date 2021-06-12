Mexico and Australia, friendly match 2021





Follow all the live action of the Mexican national team when they meet Australia , In a preparatory match heading to Tokyo 2021. You can watch the match TUDN and TV Azteca On June 12th from It’s 13:00 Follow it on all of our platforms.

Now it’s the last train. The Tour of the Olympic selection in Marbella It was a tour so a few could get the summoner list Jaime Lozano It will be presented at the end of the month and it will be this match against Australia that will end Mexican tour in Marbella.

the team tricolor She has a positive balance so far in her adventure on Spanish land, although she has also left some doubts about her work, especially given that Tokyo 2020 It is already around the corner.

In their first match of the tour, they faced Romania, A very organized team that does not always achieve positive results, but it is also difficult to lose when they step onto the field.

Before the European team, Mexico Victory thanks to the only goal of Jesus Angulo, enough to start the way Spain With the right foot.

He was the next contender Saudi Arabia, A competitor he rarely had the opportunity to face and he was a challenge. The children of the desert endured Mexico In the first half, with a break came the turn of the coup in which Jaime Lozano They know how to be heroes.

Jesus Angolan He wanted to surprise with a half-turn shot, but it was Alexandre Zendegas Who opened the scoring with a popcorn shot after mid Alan Muzo.

At the end, down the sprawl, Sebastian Jurado Commit a disputed penalty that has been changed by a degree Ayman Yahya. The tie was painted.

The next exam is not simple. Australia You will represent a completely different gameplay than the one that needs to be deciphered, these are the necessary tests, the different teams to help tricolor To come out with his arm raised on his adventure across Olympic Games.

Victor Guzman, Alejandro Zendegas, Eric Lira, Eric Sanchez and Lalo Aguirre These are some of the elements that seek persuasion Jaime Lozano. In the scheme there are still some people who can get off the train.

The challenge is in the Australian, but you have to beat it if you want to be in the summer fencing.