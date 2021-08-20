Relive Belgium’s victory over Finland







Belgium finished first in Group B and Finland expects a super-mix to reach the Round of 16







Game ends



90′





Let’s add another three minutes



85 ‘





Close to Belgium!! Eden Hazard’s shot that went to only one side of Finland’s goal



84 ‘





Belgium change: Lukaku leaves and enters Benteke



81 ‘





Goooooooooooooal from Belgium!!! Romelu Lukaku receives inside the area and sets a half turn to leave Lucas Hradecky immobile



79 ‘





Finland now seeks to attack, but without any idea of ​​the attack



76 ‘





Two changes from Belgium: Doku and Trossard leave; Enter Batshuayi and Monnier



75 ‘





Goooooooooooooal from Belgium!!! Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky hit his own net after Vermaelen’s header, and the ball hit the post and bounced off the goalkeeper’s chest to cross the goal line later.



70′





Two changes from Finland: Salen Puhjonpalo and Uronen; Enter Kauko and Alho



67′





Lukaku’s goal is not allowed after the VAR review! It ends up signaling an exit from the game



66 ‘





Lukaku’s annotation is being reviewed in VAR for possible misplacement



65′





Goooooooooooooal from Belgium!!! De Bruyne’s ball between the middle for Romelu Lukaku, who receives and distinguishes it with a powerful shot against Hradecky



64 ‘





Another rescue from Lukas Hradiki!! Eden Hazard’s shot from close range, but the Finnish goalkeeper threw himself down and avoided the goal with his left hand



62 ‘





The Finnish counter-attack culminated with a Kamara shot in the hands of Thibaut Courtois



59′





Changing Finland: Leaves Sparf and Enters Schuller



58 ‘





Now, it’s Eden Hazard who shoots inside the area, but again the shot goes to Hradecky’s position.



56′





El-Shazly’s shot is taken directly from Hradiki’s site



53 ‘





The Shazly center was closed, and Lukaku was not found inside the area



51′





Denayer’s shot veered off Finland’s goal



48 ‘





Quickly unfolds Belgium that ends in the middle of Trossard, rejected by the back of Finland







Start the supplemental part!!







The first half is over



45′





Added another minute



45′





Eden Hazard is located within the Finland region, but nothing has been noticed



42 ‘





Hradiki cut!! Jeremy Douko heads into the area, sticks to the center and shoots, but the Finnish goalkeeper throws himself and rejects the ball with his left hand.



39 ‘





Lukaku appeared again inside the area, but now it was O’Shaughnessy who stopped his shot with a sweep



37 ‘





Close to Belgium!! Lukaku’s forward De Bruyne overturned with a header, but Hradike is keen to catch the ball without giving a rebound



33 ‘





Now it’s Trossard who’s trying long distances, but he’s sending the ball way too high



31 ‘





Witsel shoots again, but now he sends the ball far above Hradecky’s goal



28 ‘





Finland managed to contain Belgium and it seems that it does not dare to do more



24′





Witsel’s shot comes straight into Hradecky’s hands



22 ‘





De Bruyne’s play sends the quarterback and rejects the Finnish defense before Lukaku appears



19 ‘





Lukaku tramples on Sparv, but the referee does not point out or disobey



17′





Pohjanpalo center that walks through the Belgian region without finding an attacker



15th’





Close to Belgium!! The ball leaked from De Bruyne to Lukaku, who hit a cross but the ball deflected from the Finnish goal.



11′





Finland’s long hits don’t find Pukki or Pohjanpalo on attack



8′





Belgium plays on Finnish soil, but does not find spaces to take damage



6′





Lukaku merged with Eden Hazard within the Finnish area, but the defense managed to clear the area



4′





Finland makes clear its intentions to seek a backlash to cause harm



2′





Belgium seizes the ball from the first minutes of the match







The game begins!!







Now playing the tunes of the Finnish national anthem







The national anthem of Belgium is sung first







The two teams go out to the Saint Petersburg Arena







Belgium squad: Courtois. Vermaelen, Denaire. Boyata. El-Shazly, de Bruyne, Witsel, Trossard; Dooku, Eden Hazard and Kaku







Finland squad: Hradec. Toivio, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala, Kamara, Sparf, Lod, Oronen; Pukki y Pohjanpalo