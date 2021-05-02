2. German League – HSV striker Tyrudi turns to Schalke-Sport

Second League Schalke 04: Relegated Schalke 04 from the Bundesliga strengthened itself for next season with striker Simon Terodi from Hamburg S in second division football club. S04 announced this Sunday. The 33-year-old striker, who has scored 21 goals in the Hanseatic League in the second division this season, has contract expired on June 30.

The Veteran receives a one-year contract plus another one-year option in S04. Peter Knapple, sporting director of Schalke, said: “We are so happy that we succeeded in signing Simon Terudy. Simon will enrich our attacking game with his feelings for the dangerous zone and his toughness in the end. Makes Simon an essential component of our new team. “

Tennis, munich: Jan Lennard Struve has to wait for his first victory in the ATP Tour after his first entry to the Finals. The 31-year-old Warsteiner lost 4: 6, 6: 7 (5: 7) to Georgia’s sovereign Nikolaus Basilachwili in the final of the tournament in Munich after the rain had been cut off. One seed Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) had already failed in the quarter-finals at MTTC Iphitos. After the match in Brazil, Struve said, “He served brutally, I gave my all. I am very disappointed. However, it was a good week. But I probably wouldn’t notice it until the next day or two. I should have happily won in Germany.” . Struve played for the title for the first time in his 171st tournament and after losing seven matches in the semi-finals. After 85 minutes of play, his dream ended with a second match point for Basilashvili, who won Hamburg in 2018 and 2019, among others. The 35th place in the world ranking won 41,145 euros, a car worth 180,000 euros, and a pair from Lederhosen for its fifth championship victory.

Basketball, NBA: Maximilian Clipper and the Dallas Mavericks have strengthened their ambitions to participate in the NBA playoffs. Due to the success of Saturday’s 125: 124 (local time) against the Washington Wizards, where Isaac Bonga is not used, the Texas Lakers climb through the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference and take fifth. The Mavericks and the Lakers each had 36 wins and 27 losses. Magicians occupy 10th place in the East and have a good chance to pre-qualify for the finals. Clipper scored 17 points in the first half. The deciding factor was again Luca Dunsic, who managed to achieve the so-called double treble after 21 matches. This means that with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 20 assists, he has placed two-digit values ​​into three statistical categories.

The Chicago Bulls failed to capitalize on Washington’s defeat in the battle for 10th place. The weak team around Daniel Theiss, who had scored seven points, lost in the 97: 108 away defeat to the Atlanta Hawks for the third time in a row. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ hopes are increasingly dying. In 107: 124 against the Miami Heat, German Center Isaiah Hartenstein was missing due to a concussion. On the other hand, Moritz Wagner has settled well at the Orlando Magic. At 112: 111 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he set a new personal season record with 24 points. Qualifiers are out of reach for Magic.

2. Liga, FCN: Second division club 1. FC Nuremberg declined to sign the controversial new under-17-year-old coach Maximilian Knauer due to the insistence of his base. “So we acknowledge a mistake in consideration and correct it. If the impression appears that we have forgotten the FCN values, we sincerely regret it,” the team threatened in a statement. Manure was at the center of a racist scandal at his former club Bayern Munich. 1. The Franconians say NFCN has “dealt extensively” with the 32-year-old’s past.

He has “played with open cards from the start” and “expressed deep sorrow and heart for commenting on the xenophobic contribution of smileys.” That’s why they wanted to give him a “chance”, said sporting director Dieter Hecking. The statement said that due to the enormous concerns of the masses a “conflict of values” had arisen. As an association, the club symbolizes “zero tolerance for xenophobia”. Consequently, Knorr may not have been “able to carry out his mission undisturbed”. Hecking promised that the club would be “more careful about such sensitive issues” in the future.

Tennis, Madrid: Angelique Kerber and Laura Siegmund were eliminated in the second round of the 1000 Masters in Madrid. Kerber had to admit defeat to Petra Kvitova 4: 6, 5: 7 on Saturday, and Siegmund lost to French Open winner Ija Swiatik from Poland 3: 6, 3: 6. This means that there is no German tennis player represented in The clay court event, for which he was awarded 2.5 million euros. Kerber showed increased form against Kvitova, as he did recently at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, but that wasn’t enough to win his first win over a senior player in nearly two years. After 1:22 hours, Kvitova used the third match ball.

Like Kerber, Siegemund also put in a solid performance and saved ten match points. 1:40 hours later, Swabian, who had only fought their way to the main square by qualifying, had to concede defeat. Swiatek will now face world number one Ashley Barty of Australia in the Round of 16.