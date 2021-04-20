▷ websms and SimpleSMS become LINK Mobility Austria

Link Mobility Austria

Vienna (OTS)

The largest Austrian messaging service providers combine their skills with LINK Mobility Austria GmbH.

In the spring of 2021, the leading Austrian correspondent companies websms and SimpleSMS merged their technology activities and platforms within LINK Mobility Austria. Customers and partners in the DACH region benefit above all from a wider range of services and products as well as a complete one-on-one service for key clients. For small and medium sized businesses, websites will continue to exist as brand products online. LINK Mobility Austria currently serves more than 6,200 commercial clients in three locations in Graz, Vienna and Wels. Across the entire DACH region, LINK Mobility is responsible for sending more than 950 million SMS and WhatsApp messages every year. The company is part of the LINK Mobility Group listed in Norway.

“We are very pleased that with LINK Mobility Austria we were able to assemble the strongest product range that has been in the DACH region. In the future, it will be a question of integrating new technological developments, such as Rich Communication Services (RCS), into effective communication solutions for our customers, thus identifying clear motives outside The borders of Austria, ”explains Christian Waldheim, Managing Director of LINK Mobility Austria. While websms will be available as the SME product brand, in the future the LINK Mobility brand will focus more strongly on the large customer segment and thus expand its second economic pillar in a sustainable way. The company’s core competency in the key customer area is developing customized communications solutions via a central platform – called the Communications as a Service, or CPaaS solution for short.

European Competence Center through innovative product solution

The efficiency of web networks, which has grown over two decades in the field of mobile communication for small and medium-sized enterprises, is of particular value to LINK Mobility Austria and thus strengthens the Austrian position. The self-registration process developed internally via an online portal from websms is being thrown as a prime example of the entire LINK Mobility Group. “Due to the increasing demand for barrier-free entry in mobile corporate communications, we have developed an efficient and easy-to-use registration system for small and medium-sized businesses. We are proud of our ability to act as a competency hub for this customer segment across Europe in the future,” Waldheim continued.

Original content from: LINK Mobility Austria, transmitted via aktuell news