SpaceX has just test-fired a Falcon 9 rocket for an astronaut launch for NASA

54 mins ago Marsh Tyler
SpaceX has just test-fired a Falcon 9 rocket for an astronaut launch for NASA

The SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage engine test rocket launched briefly over Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on November 14, 2020. The rocket will launch NASA’s Crew-1 Astronaut Mission on November 14. (Photo credit: NASA / Joel Kowsky)

Cape Canaveral, Florida – SpaceX They just launched the rocket that will transport its next crew of astronauts to the International Space Station this weekend.

The private spaceflight company conducted a steady shooting test on Wednesday (11 November). Falcon 9 rocket At Pad 39A here at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Testing is one of the last major milestones ahead of the planned launch on Saturday (November 14).

More Stories

Winter Meteor Showers UK 2020 – Amazing meteor showers that you can witness from your garden this winter

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

A treasure trove of NASA photos, including the first selfie in space, up for auction | Art and design

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

NASA certifies SpaceX to fly aboard the Crew Dragon spaceship

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Youtube down: Users are facing download issues all over the world

46 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Carly Pierce shines at her first CMA Awards since Michael Ray’s divorce

52 mins ago Neville Carr

SpaceX has just test-fired a Falcon 9 rocket for an astronaut launch for NASA

54 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Marcus Force France goal against Finland 0-1

57 mins ago Marsh Tyler

YouTube videos won’t play now, maybe for the better

59 mins ago Elena Rowse