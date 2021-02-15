▷ The 1st Unicorn by Carsten Mashmeyer in the USA / Startup “Modern Health” with 1.17 …

Maschmeyer Group

Munich, San Francisco (OTS)

Through its US MGV Fund, the Maschmeyer Group was one of the first donors to invest in modern health. Just three years later, founder Alison Watson has achieved unicorn status with her startup in San Francisco.

Modern Health is a platform for the mental and physical well-being of employees at innovative companies. It provides therapy, training, and self-directed courses in one app. In this way, the company makes an important contribution to preventing burnout and other mental illnesses. Topic hit the nerve of the era.

Maschmeyer´s MGV (Maschmeyer Group Ventures) entered its first funding round in March 2018 with a subsequent valuation of US $ 12 million. Modern Health has now completed another round of financing, led by Peter Thiel with Founders Founders as the anchor investor. New valuation: $ 1.17 billion, up 98-fold valuation in just three years. In the past year, Alison Watson has tripled her staff and doubled her client base to around 220+. Clients now include companies like Pixar and Carta.

Maschmeyer Group CEO, Carsten Maschmeyer: “As an early investor in Modern Health, I feel particularly proud that we helped shape this achievement. Marc Schröder does a great job with his MGV team. It also shows how important it is to have a foothold in The United States or in San Francisco to help shape the issues of tomorrow. ”

Mark Schroeder, MGV Managing Partner: “Modern Health was only the second deal we had in the US. In 2020 in particular, we noticed how important the topic of physical and physical health is and continues to grow. I’m very happy for Alison, who is doing Great job and that we were able to accompany her on this way and we will continue to do so. ”

About the Maschmeyer Group: The Maschmeyer Group is a family office of Carsten Maschmeyer based in Munich. In addition to Alstin Capital (Munich) and Seed + Speed ​​Ventures (Berlin), MGV | Maschmeyer Group Ventures regarding CEO Carsten Maschmeyer’s fund structure. MGV specializes in seed investments in South Park, San Francisco. Topics include InsurTech, Fintech, and Enterprise Technology. Managing Partner is Marc Schröder, who with his 6-person team has been working in America as a vehicle for the Maschmeyer Group since 2017.

About modern health: Modern Health is a mental health and wellness platform that combines WHO’s wellness assessment, self-service wellness groups and a global network of certified trainers and licensed therapists in 35 languages ​​into one app. Founded in 2017, Modern Health combines the principles of evidence-based psychology and fluid technology to meet the needs of companies around the world. Modern Health is headquartered in San Francisco and has received more than $ 172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (Okta co-founder) and 01 Advisors.

