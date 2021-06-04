Zverev wants to go into the last 16 – Williams feels there is a chance

From a German point of view, all eyes are on Alexander Zverev on Friday. There seems to be an opportunity this year to get very far in Paris.

Paris (AFP) – Four German men have reached the third round of the French Open, and the top seed German is already in action today.

Alexander Zverev is targeting the Round of 16 in Paris, where the 24-year-old ended up last year. This time you should definitely continue on Zverev.

But Zander Zverev: Sixth in the world rankings is not yet at the top, but after two qualifying wins, Zverev is slowly gaining momentum. In front of Serbian Laslo Djer, Zverev is the favorite on the main court in the second match after 12 noon, and Zverev said, “We do not need to talk about it.” “However, the task will not be easy, especially because he loves sand as a cover.”

German Number One used the day off for optimal preparation. Meditation, ice room – it is these little things that show that Zverev is learning and becoming more professional. The lottery means good for him this year. After an early exit from Austrian Dominic Thiem, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas was only waiting for Zverev in the semi-finals.

s Irina Williams : When the American competes, she’s actually always one of the candidates. But this time around, the 39-year-old had virtually no one on the bill ahead of the French Open. After all, Williams took a long break after the Australian Open and slowly got back on track after that. But with two of the top nominees, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka no longer running, Williams’ chances are growing to finally celebrate her 24th Grand Slam title. This would set the record for Margaret Court of Australia.

