ZIM vs BAN: Ghost picks the wicket in a T20 cricket match, here is the video

Getting into the matter.. Bangladesh played their second T20 match in Harare recently as part of their Zimbabwe tour. However, in the 18th round of Bangladesh innings, Muhammad Saifuddin of the team was hitting. Before Zimbabwean bowler Tendai Chatara could throw the fifth ball, the bails fell on the wicket on their own. It went unnoticed by a batsman who pulled up and played a pull shot. Then look back.. the guarantees are over. Saifuddin was shocked. Did he hit the ball or not?

Field referees asked for clarification from the third referee. In the replay, it was clear that the batsman had not touched the logs. The blow turned out to be not small. It is not known at this time what he will do after leaving the position. He thought he was under bail because of the wind.. but he couldn’t understand how the stump moved. This mysterious video is currently going viral. However, Internet users watch the video and make different comments. Commenting that the ghost had taken over the wicket, it was the first ghost wicket in the history of cricket. See for yourself why it’s too late.

A series of defeats at home

Zimbabwe won their second T20 match by 23 rounds. She hit Zimbabwe first, scoring 166 points for 6 on a total of 20 points. Madhvari (73), Dionne Myers (26) and Ryan Borrell (34) were outperformed. Bengali Bowling Shariful Islam took three wickets. Bangla was all against 143 in 19.5 exaggerations in a moderate target chase.

Shamim Hussein scored the highest goals with 29 points. Somaya Sarkar, Shakib Al-Hassan and Muhammad Allah were disappointed. Zimbabwean bowlers Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza took three wickets each. Zimbabwe lost three series at home. He only won his second T20 match with all formats combined.