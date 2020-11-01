In his fourth term hosting “Saturday Night Live,” comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney was the usual funny and charming self during the opening monologue, taking advantage of Coronaviruses, upcoming elections and other random diversions like sleeping outside of middle school.

One shade in particular led Mulaney to tell a story about why he didn’t think his 94-year-old grandmother should be able to vote.

“I don’t think, maybe, she should vote,” said Molani. “You can’t vote when you are 94. You can’t order a table when you’re about to leave the restaurant.”

“I’m sorry, this joke is aging. This is wrong. It is wrong to say that one age group is better than another.” “That would be like calling yourself the greatest generation.”

After more outrage, Molanie told a story about Nana’s beloved, Caroline Stanton, to prove his point. According to Mulani, Stanton decided at the age of 88 that her driver’s license photo was unpleasant and that she wanted a new one.

“She was going to Marblehead, Massachusetts, to tell them that she had lost her license,” Molani said. So I went to Marblehead, Massachusetts. DMV and she said, ‘I’ve lost my license, and I need a new license and a new photo. “And the man over there said,” Do you have any proof of identity? “And she took her license.”

As it turns out, Mulaney North Shore’s roots run deep. Along with his grandmother, he has several aunts and uncles living in the area, and his mother graduated from Marblehead High, According to a Marblehead Reporter. Returning even further, his great-grandfather, Frank Bates, was Mayor of Salem and a member of Congress.

When Mulaney wrote on SNL, he mostly worked on “Weekend Update” jokes for Seth Meyers, who also has affairs with Marblehead.

According to the Marbledhead Reporter, Mulaney’s mother and Meyers’ mother went to Marblehead High at the same time, and Meyers spent the summer working at his grandfather’s liquor store in Marblehead as he was growing up.

In his interview with the reporter, Mulaney said that his grandmother’s reaction to seeing him on SNL for the first time was, “Why did he wear that suit?” If Mulaney’s monologue is to be believed, Stanton has a similar attitude toward her grandson today, telling a story about Stanton driving to her car after a family gathering.

“We got to the car door, she opened it, and she looked at me,” said Molani. “And she says, ‘You know, I used to be Caroline Stanton. But now everyone says I’m John Mulaney’s grandmother. Well, I want you to know if I’m not your grandmother, I won’t know who you are. Sorry!’ Then I drove off. “