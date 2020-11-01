Gospel music legend Rance Allen dies at the age of 71

While recovering from a Heartland ProMedica medical procedure [in Sylvania, OH]Bishop Rance Allen died around 3 am this morning, ” Allen’s 49-year-old wife, Ellen Allen, and his manager Toby Jackson said A joint statement published on Facebook.

The world-famous gospel singer and minister, known as the gospel “Something About Jesus Name,” formed Rance Allen’s group with his brothers Tom and Steve in 1969, according to Group site

“I did not expect to hear this news this morning,” Bryant Scott, president of Allen Records, Tyscott Records, said in the statement. “This is a great loss for us personally but also for the church community as a whole.”

After painting in 1978, Rance Allen served for more than six years as an associate pastor at the Temple of Holiness in Christ (COGIC) church in Monroe, Michigan. Allen also served as a pastor at the New Church of God Bethel in Christ in Toledo, Ohio.