Gospel music legend Rance Allen dies at the age of 71

6 hours ago Dawn Davis
Gospel music legend Rance Allen dies at the age of 71
While recovering from a Heartland ProMedica medical procedure [in Sylvania, OH]Bishop Rance Allen died around 3 am this morning, ” Allen’s 49-year-old wife, Ellen Allen, and his manager Toby Jackson said A joint statement published on Facebook.
The world-famous gospel singer and minister, known as the gospel “Something About Jesus Name,” formed Rance Allen’s group with his brothers Tom and Steve in 1969, according to Group site.

“I did not expect to hear this news this morning,” Bryant Scott, president of Allen Records, Tyscott Records, said in the statement. “This is a great loss for us personally but also for the church community as a whole.”

After painting in 1978, Rance Allen served for more than six years as an associate pastor at the Temple of Holiness in Christ (COGIC) church in Monroe, Michigan. Allen also served as a pastor at the New Church of God Bethel in Christ in Toledo, Ohio.

“Bishop Allen’s unique vocal service was an indispensable voice within the Church of God in Christ and Christianity. His talent transcended the boundaries of the musical genre as he remained a desirable figure invited to perform in world venues,” Bishop Robert J. Rudolph Jr. COGIC said in a statement.

“During this time of uncertainty, we ask for continued prayer as well as acts of emotional and spiritual support for the family.”

Claudia Dominguez of CNN contributed to this report.

READ  NBA Finals: Jay Crowder says the Lakers black Mamba uniform spurred Hit to win the fifth game

More Stories

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Unveils Halloween Costume 2020; Baby ZiGi wrapped up the role of Hulk in a perfect family photo

2 hours ago Dawn Davis

UFC Vegas 12 results: Greg Hardy hits Maurice Green in the second round of a halt

10 hours ago Dawn Davis

Turkey and Greece earthquake: Rescuers have pulled more than 100 survivors from the ruins of Izmir

15 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dutch government halts KLM bailout amid a crisis over conditions

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Thomas Ravenell will not be returning to ‘Southern Charm’ for a million dollars

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Halloween 2020 Full Moon: A rare blue moon lights up the sky

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

James Franklin on Justin Fields: “Not just Justin, she’s all the bits around him too.”

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Philippine typhoon: Super Typhoon Goni caused two moonshine to fall after mass evacuations

2 hours ago Dwayne Menzie