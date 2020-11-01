Gospel music legend Rance Allen dies at the age of 71
“I did not expect to hear this news this morning,” Bryant Scott, president of Allen Records, Tyscott Records, said in the statement. “This is a great loss for us personally but also for the church community as a whole.”
After painting in 1978, Rance Allen served for more than six years as an associate pastor at the Temple of Holiness in Christ (COGIC) church in Monroe, Michigan. Allen also served as a pastor at the New Church of God Bethel in Christ in Toledo, Ohio.
“During this time of uncertainty, we ask for continued prayer as well as acts of emotional and spiritual support for the family.”
