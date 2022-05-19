YouTube for Android has been updated with 5 interesting new features

Share

Starting today, you can enjoy five new and exciting features of the YouTube mobile app.

Youtube announce Several interesting changes that, as of today, are starting to arrive in the mobile app.

The Five changes Provided in the application aims to improve the user experience when it comes to Seeing content that really interests themwhether when new videos are discovered or when they are already playing.

You can now go straight to the most played part of the video

Allows first updates announced by YouTube Quickly go to the part of the video that is repeated most often by users. A notification will appear when the video progress bar is checked, indicating which part of the video was played in a repeating loop. This way, it is easier to find the “interesting” part of the clip. This feature is available in both the mobile version of YouTube and the desktop version.

In addition, the Chapters inside the videos It’s now available on smart TVs and consoles**, so anyone can enjoy this novelty that YouTube first introduced two years ago.

A new option has also been added to the YouTube mobile player menu, allowing this Play a video in a loop as many times as you want.

YouTube is also testing other ways to Allow you to move to the most interesting part of the video easily. To do that, try out a new feature available only to users with a Premium subscription, which gives you the option to see a preview of each video so you can quickly jump to the desired clip.

Finally, the company seizes the opportunity to advertise Full screen video player changesincluding file Dashboard with video information Functions to perform quick actions such as “Like” or “Dislike” a video, and much more.

All the news announced by YouTube will reach the users of the platform as the days go by. We hope they end up being available to everyone in the coming weeks.

