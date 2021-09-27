Herzog fails in semi-finals of the World Championships in canoe slalom | free press

BRATISLAVA (AFP) – Third Olympian Andrea Herzog was abruptly eliminated in the semi-finals of the world championships in canoe slalom in Bratislava, Canada.

Leipzigren awarded an eight-second penalty with a unclean shot and thus missed the final. Olympic champion Jessica Fox of Australia, who, like in a kayak, missed a goal the day before, was also eliminated and earned a 50-second penalty. Elena Lilik (formerly Abel) reached the final. The Augsburg woman actually won the silver in K1 on Saturday behind Olympic champion Ricarda Funk.