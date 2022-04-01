Young women now earn as much as men in 22 US cities

by Camila Prato

In at least twenty metropolitan cities in the United States, young women have been able to connect with wage gap or outperform their male colleagues. Advances in higher education and greater salary transparency are the weapons that enable them to combat deep-rooted inequalities. According to the analysis Pew Research Center (on data Census officePosted by Washington Postunder the age of 30, earn on average As much or more than men In Washington, New York, Los Angeles, and 19 other major metropolitan cities, where a Strong labor markets attract educated youth Looking to build a career.

US wage gap figures

Nationwide, women in their thirties and young girls are taking 93 cents on every dollar It was acquired by a male colleague. However, if we look at the entire female sector, i.e. full-time female workers, the salary drops over the course of the year to 82 cents. However, experts, who monitored the data from 2015 to 2019, argue that there is little but continuous improvement Compared to the previous decade, when a woman earned 77 cents for every dollar a man earned.

Being a mother costs money

Research also shows that while the gender gap is narrowing for young women, managing some common events in their lives, such as Motherhood and raising childrenarise as persistent obstacles in the way of the struggle for equal pay, as explained to Al Washington Post Richard Fry, senior researcher at Bio who conducted the study. “This is in agreement with the result that labor economists have documented so well: Women are punished when they become mothersIndeed, men and women start out more or less equally, but wage disparities increase over time, according to economists. Small differences are magnified as increases and promotions accumulate over the years and decades.” The older the woman, the more time available she has unacceptable for promotionto get more From a male colleague, or to own sacrificed his career For his family, said Betsy Stephenson, professor of politics and economics at the University of Michigan.

The younger you are, the more you fight for your rights

Alexandra Kalev, professor of anthropology at Tel Aviv University, told the American newspaper that women are less likely to pursue careers as well as to receive management training. Instead, they are more likely to be directed to less well-known jobs, even when they have specialized technical skills. Furthermore it maternity leave can make them slide towardsmothers lane“Where promotion becomes almost a mirage, even in companies with the most gender-fairest policies.” Essentially, because companies’ professional systems are of the kind that offer More opportunities for menThey have a better chance of gaining jobs and retaining their jobs for longer. This leads to growing wage gaps over the years, Califf said. Recent results from BioExperts say, it’s in line with other research they examine Wages of female workers of all ages.

In fact, a 2014 study by Claudia Goldin at Harvard University concluded that the wage gap between men and women has narrowed dramatically, in terms of hours worked and wages, especially for young women. For experts, this is achieved through a combination of high levels of education and awareness. Wages Equity Laws They have pushed employers to justify their employee wage decisions, making it easier for women to bargain for more.