Schedule, team, live TV or free broadcast, live scores, results and fixtures for football tomorrow, 31.7.21

Schedule, team, live TV or free broadcast, live scores, results and fixtures for football tomorrow, 31.7.21

Here you will find all the information about football in the 2021 Olympics – all about the schedule, dates, team and broadcast on free TV or live broadcast.

football At Olympia 2021: 16 teams will compete for Olympic medals in Tokyo through August 7. Germany qualified via the European Under-21 Championship – like the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But after a draw and two defeats, the German national team has already been eliminated from the preliminary round.

Schedule, dates and broadcasts in television – Here you will find everything you need to know about the football games at the 2021 Olympics.

You can find more information about the Olympic Games here:

Football in the 2021 Olympics: These teams are there

while Japan As the host is automatically entitled to participate in the Summer Olympics, they have qualified through the Asian Under-23 Championships. AustraliaAnd South Korea And Saudi Arabia. Won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt, Ivory Coast and South Africa are a ticket for the 2021 Olympics. In addition, winners of the European Under-21 Championship are allowed France, Romania, Spain And Germany to go to Tokyo. Other football teams that have qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics are New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil. Here is a list of football participants in the 2021 Olympics:

  • Egypt
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Ivory Coast
  • France
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • South Africa
  • South Korea

Olympia 2021 – Football: schedule and dates

group stage 22-28 July 2021

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Date the time (gear) Game Playground
July 22, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock MexicoFrance

Ajinomoto-Stadion, Qufu
July 22, 2021 It’s 13 JapanSouth Africa

Ajinomoto-Stadion, Qufu
25 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock FranceSouth Africa

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
25 July 2021 It’s 13 JapanMexico

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
July 28, 2021 1.30 pm South AfricaMexico

Sapporo dome, Sapporo
July 28, 2021 1.30 pm FranceJapan

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

READ  MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber's Non-Tender Cubs
Date the time (gear) Game Playground
July 22, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock New ZealandSouth Korea

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
July 22, 2021 It’s 13 HondurasRomania

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
25 July 2021 It’s 10 O’clock New ZealandHonduras

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
25 July 2021 It’s 13 RomaniaSouth Korea

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
July 28, 2021 10:30 AM RomaniaNew Zealand

Sapporo dome, Sapporo
July 28, 2021 10:30 AM South KoreaHonduras

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Date the time (gear) Game Playground
July 22, 2021 9:30 AM EgyptSpain

Sapporo dome, Sapporo
July 22, 2021 12:30 PM ArgentinaAustralia

Sapporo dome, Sapporo
25 July 2021 9:30 AM EgyptArgentina

Sapporo dome, Sapporo
25 July 2021 12:30 PM AustraliaSpain

Sapporo dome, Sapporo
July 28, 2021 It’s 13 AustraliaEgypt

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
July 28, 2021 It’s 13 SpainArgentina

Miyagi Stadium, Refu

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Date the time (gear) Game Playground
July 22, 2021 10:30 AM

Ivory CoastSaudi Arabia

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
July 22, 2021 1.30 pm BrazilGermany

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
25 July 2021 10:30 AM BrazilIvory Coast

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
25 July 2021 1.30 pm Saudi ArabiaGermany

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama
July 28, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock Saudi ArabiaBrazil

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
July 28, 2021 It’s 10 O’clock GermanyIvory Coast

Miyagi Stadium, Refu

Quarter-finals July 31, 2021

the time (gear) Game Playground
It’s 10 O’clock SpainIvory Coast

Miyagi Stadium, Refu
11 hours JapanNew Zealand

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
12 o’clock BrazilEgypt

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
It’s 13 South KoreaMexico

International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Semi-finals 3. August 2021

the time (gear) Game Playground
It’s 10 O’clock Winner of Quarter-finals 4 – Winner of Quarter-finals 3

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
It’s 13 Winner of the Quarter-finals 2 – Winner of the Quarter-finals 1

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

Bronze game August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. (CEST), Saitama 2002 Stadium, Saitama

Semi-final losers 1 – Semi-final losers 2

Conclusion August 7, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (CEST), Yokohama International Stadium (Nissan Stadium), Yokohama

Winner of the semi-finals 1 – Winner of the semi-finals 2

Live broadcast of football in the 2021 Olympics on TV and broadcast for free

Dispatch rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo attached Eurosport. next to Eurosport Also broadcast by public broadcasters ARD And ZDF Olympia 21 Live on TV and Free Streaming. This agreement is valid since the 2018 Winter Games dazen-Subscribers to streams Eurosport Also follow on the streaming platform.

In order to cover the Olympic competitions as comprehensively as possible, send ARD And ZDF In addition to the live broadcast, some decisions are also recorded as a recording. Eurosport Paid Offers Eurosport player All competitions are complete as a live broadcast. Its free TV works on Eurosport 1 The new ‘Medal Zone’, a conference call that always transforms the most important moments and decisions. Be around the clock Eurosport 1 The pay TV channel Eurosport 2 Broadcast real-time Olympic competitions, reports and recordings across the entire event.

Any broadcaster showing the German national team matches in Olympia 21?

ARD And ZDF Olympic football competitions, in which Germany took part, were shown live and completely on free television. The semi-finals, bronze medal and final will also be broadcast safely – but now without German participation. The following broadcast dates are currently set:

Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD

Preliminary round between Brazil and Germany

Sunday 25 July 2021, at 1:30 pm, ARD

Preliminary round Germany-Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 am, ZDF

Preliminary round Germany – Ivory Coast

Tuesday August 3, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ZDF

Semi-finals

Friday, August 6, at 1 pm, ARD

Bronze game

Saturday August 7, 1:30 pm ZDF

Conclusion

Football at Olympia 2021: live tape, results and schedule

For the 2021 Olympics, we provide a data center for all sports. You will also find indicators, live scores and information about dates and medals for football:

“data-consent-anti-cls=”true”>

The Japanese capital, Tokyo, is seven hours ahead of Germany in the summer. Example: If you start a game in Japan at 3 PM, it will start live at 8 AM German time. Most football matches at the 2021 Summer Olympics will be played in the afternoon and evening. Anyone wishing to watch Olympic football live on television, television or online in broadcast should take a vacation or hope that the board of directors will find themselves in an Olympic fever.

Only players born after or in 1997 were allowed to participate in football matches at Olympia 2021 – with the exception of three players per team. Stefan Kontz, the coach of the national under-21 team, could have counted on top players like Manuel Neuer or Joshua Kimmich. However, the German Olympic football team had to do without world-class players. This was the Germany squad for the 2021 Olympic soccer tournament according to the German Football Association:

We want to know your opinion: So Augsburger Allgemeine is working with the opinion research institute Civey. Read here what representative surveys are all about and why you should sign up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *