You have to know this about the US Grand Prix – Sports

There must be a scene. In the United States also next to the track. The supporting program is in place, the two World Cup competitors can’t afford one thing on a 5,513 kilometer circuit.

Austin (AFP) – That wouldn’t be the case United States of AmericaWhen the Grand Prix United States of America in a Formula 1 In addition to the World Cup thriller, it will not offer a large viewing programme.

Scene inside Texas Command. Several 100,000 spectators are expected to attend the race in the days through Sunday. The 17th race of the season is above all the continuation of the title duel between the leaders Max Verstappen from Red Bull And the record holder Lewis Hamilton from mercedes. And even more.

Who is my favourite? Austin ?

Everything he talks about Hamilton. subordinate mercedes Who is the seven-time world champion has gained speed in the latest races and it looks like it Red Bull A little forward again. And Austin lies Hamilton Anyway: Five of the eight races on the circuit Americas he won. Two years ago, second place behind a teammate was enough Valtteri BottasTo secure the World Cup ahead of schedule.

what did you do Austin Especially?

Mick Schumacher In short: “It’s a big show, a lot always happens” Hollywood It is often also present when it is Formula 1 in a Texas the customer. And the course is amazing. Opened in 2012, it offers a distinct advantage with a steep walkway after the start of the first curve. Course planning again promises exciting duels. The fact that a year ago it didn’t exist Austin It increases anticipation among drivers, too. Plus: It’s going to be a weekend prom again. Billy Joel He also performs for Twenty One Pilots and Kool & The Gang. Or DJ Diesel, probably much more than Shaquille O’NealFormer NBA star.

How is accepted Formula 1 In the United States of America ?

The motorsports premier class continues to make its way forward. A second race for the United States will be added next year, with a start in May 2022 Miami planned in the race calendar. In addition, the US team Haas – which has been with us since 2016 – also wants to start next season Mick Schumacher. The ‘Driving to Survive’ series has also proven to be a catalyst for the racing series Streamingdienstes Netflix.

Could there be a preliminary decision on the World Cup?

in a Austin crowned himself Hamilton Even twice prematurely for the title holder. This time it won’t happen. but also Max Verstappen It cannot lead to a premature decision. In the title duel, the 24-year-old Dutchman is only six points ahead of the 12-year-old Briton. Everyone assumes that the remaining six races will keep getting closer. One thing is allowed Austin Does not occur: failure or zero.

what was there Kimi Raikkonen And Austin ?

It happened in 2018. He won the Grand Prix in United States of America sexy, at the time Ferrari Pilot. For the Finn, this was his last 21 Grand Prix victories thus far, and therefore in all likelihood also in his career. Raikkonen, who celebrated his 42nd birthday last Sunday, will join after this season Alfa Romeo And out of the premium sports car category.